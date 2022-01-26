Google Docs Gets This New Feature That Will Make Documents Look More Professional

Google Docs is one of the most common online tool for documentation and typing. The Mountain View, California-based giant has now added a text watermark feature to Google Docs where users can place a watermark on every page of their document. Users can create watermarks like “Confidential" or “Draft" to indicate the file’s status before sharing it further. The watermark option can be found in the insert menu of Google Docs, and it gives users the option to customise the font, size, and more.

Google is making the watermark feature available to all Google Docs users including Workspace customers, G Suite Basic users, and Business customers. The company began the rollout on January 24 and is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks. The watermark on Google Docs is not just limited to the Google tool itself. It will be preserved when importing or exporting documents from or to Microsoft Word. In September last year, Google brought an image watermark feature on Google Docs that enabled users to insert an image watermark on every page of a document. This feature is ideal for adding company logos, branding and similar things to users’ documents.

This comes after Google brought a new update to Google Drive that helps users navigate through “safer" files. Google Drive users will now see a “warning banner" when they are about to open a potentially dangerous file. The warning banner for Google Drive that was first announced at Google Cloud Next 2021 in October is already live on Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings.

Earlier this year, Google had also announced plans to make the Android ‘ecosystem’ more integrated and intuitive - similar to how Apple products are interlinked and work seamlessly. It announced the expansion of Fast Pair technology to smart home devices and Chromebooks.

