Google Docs Now Lets You Use Emoji Reactions

Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions that will allow users to respond to the text with a simple symbol rather than a fully written comment.

It said the new emoji reactions feature provides a less formal alternative to comments to express your opinions about document content.

Also Read: Apple Still Hasn’t Fixed Security Issues With Older macOS Versions: What It Means

“Emoji set is updated to the latest version (Emoji 14.0), reflecting the latest emoji set with options to accurately reflect your identity," the company said in a blog post.

It also said it is bringing gender-neutral options for gender-modifiable emojis.

Advertisement

The company also said that there is no admin control for this feature. This feature will be ‘on’ by default and can not be disabled by the user.

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch On April 7: Price, Features And Specifications Expected

To access reactions in Docs, users can hover over any message or an existing anchor and click on the “Add reaction" icon.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Additionally, emoji preferences are shared with Google Chat, so any preferences set in one app will be reflected in the other. Both apps can be used to update emoji preferences via the picker.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.