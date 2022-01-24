Google Drive Will Now Warn You Against 'Potentially Harmful' Files

Google Drive is getting a new update to help users navigate through ‘safer’ files. The company says that users will now see a “warning banner" when they are about to open a potentially dangerous file. The warning banner for Google Drive that was first announced at Google Cloud Next 2021 in October is already live on Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings. It remains largely unclear how the feature works, but it is possible that Google AI will scan for unknown file types and formats. It could be similar to security protocols that Google has placed to “block threats like spam, phishing and malware."

A screenshot on the official Google blog post shows that the security feature will also scan files like Docs to warn against possible phishing attempts. Google says the feature is available to all Google Workspace and GSuite customers. It basically means that admins of paid subscriptions will have no control over this privacy feature. Additionally, there’s no “end-user setting for this feature" either.

Google says the Google Drive security banner feature is rolling out gradually, and more users will get it in the coming days. The feature started rolling out on January 20. Both Android smartphone and iPhone users must ensure that they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy the latest features.

Earlier this year, Google had also announced plans to make the Android ‘ecosystem’ more integrated and intuitive - similar to how Apple products are interlinked and work seamlessly. It announced the expansion of Fast Pair technology to smart home devices and Chromebooks. Fast Pair will enable compatible wireless earphones/headphones/earbuds to connect with the Bluetooth-enabled device with fewer clicks. Additionally, the company is working on a new feature to let users unlock laptops with their Google Wear OS-powered smartwatches. Check out the full list of upgrades here.

