Google Engineer Creates 'GitaGPT': A ChatGPT-like Bot That Consults The Bhagavad Gita To Guide You In Life

GitaGPT is a generative AI designed to provide insights and guidance for navigating life's challenges, and it offers insights based on the wisdom that the Bhagavad Gita is enriched with.

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 09:43 IST

GitaGPT is based on OpenAI's GPT 3 model.
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has recently garnered the world’s attention and sparked discussions on its potential. Now, Vineet, an engineer at Google, has implemented the concept differently by creating a chatbot called ‘GitaGPT.’ This chatbot draws upon the wisdom of the ancient Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, to answer spirituality-based queries and is trained using OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model.

GitaGPT is designed to provide insights and guidance for navigating life’s challenges, and it offers insights based on the wisdom that the Bhagavad Gita is enriched with.

Vineet, the creator of GitaGPT, has demonstrated the capabilities of the language model by highlighting a variety of questions that users can ask.

In one instance, he asked “I am worried about my future, what should I do?" To that, GitaGPT replied, “the Bhagavad Gita teaches that one should not be attached to the fruits of their actions, but instead focus on the present moment and do their best with the task at hand."

It added, “endowed with wisdom, one should strive to be even-minded and perform their duty without worrying about the future. Yoga is a great way to achieve this state of mind and can help you find balance and peace in the present moment."

After undergoing maintenance, GitaGPT is now operational once more. Vineet shared the news on social media, noting that the chatbot has been improved with new features such as OTP-based login and rate limiting to prevent excessive and spammy queries.

first published: February 11, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 09:43 IST
