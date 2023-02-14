Google Finally Could Make Third-Party App Stores Work Better On Android: All Details

Android 14 is still a few months away but its developer preview is already out, giving the enthusiasts the chance to dig deep and look for new features and other tools. Android 14 is likely to have some big changes, and one of them is the support for third-party app stores.

That’s right, as per the details spotted by known coder Mishaal Rehman, the next Android version will finally make it easier for people to use third-party app stores on their Android smartphone. Google is adding a new API that allows the developers of these app stores to push updates, which allows the apps to run securely and protect them from possible vulnerabilities, he says in this post.

He claims these updates can be installed in the background, so that you don’t have to stop using the phone or the apps getting the update. Android 14 will also allow people to update these third-party apps from their respective app stores, as long as they download the apps from the said platform. Google has been accused of marginalising other app stores and prioritising its Play Store for Android devices.

Advertisement

But with the changes reflected in the Android 14 Developer Preview, we are hopeful that Android will finally become an open–source platform that allows people to install apps from wherever they want.

The APIs are also a sign that Google is slowly but surely adhering to its promises made to various antitrust bodies in the past year or so. Google has been penalised heavily in the EU region and India recently, and since then the search giant has assured of making changes to its business practices in these markets.

We are still not sure how Google plans to implement these changes and how many developers actually sign up for this new-look Android mobile operating system. But this move, if it follows through to the final version, will be an intriguing development in the evolution of Android. And those who have an interest in trying out different app stores can finally get apps from these sources, without Google meddling in your choices.

Read all the Latest Tech News here