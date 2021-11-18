Google for India 2021: Google Pay Hinglish, COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Flow Announced

Google has announced the addition of the ‘Hinglish’ language option on Google Pay - a mix of Hindi and English, specifically for Indian customers. The company says the addition of the new language option is an attempt to make interactions even “more intuitive and natural via Google Pay." Currently, the digital payments app lets users choose between multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telegu. Additionally, Google Pay is getting “speech to text" to let users use voice input to pay directly to another user’s bank account.

Users can voice account numbers in Hindi or English into the app to enter the account number, which is then confirmed with the sender before initiating the payment. Another key feature it announced is Bill Split, which helps users split and settle shared expenses. Google Pay will further bring a ‘MyShop’ feature aimed at micro-entrepreneurs and merchants. The tool will be available to merchants using Google Pay for Business app to help them “digitise" their journey ahead.

The software giant announced new features at a virtual event today and has shared details separately in a blog post. In its ‘Google for India 2021’ vision, the company notes India “continues to be a global leader" in the adoption of digital technologies. To digital accelerate growth in the country, Google announced a pilot Google Assistant-enabled, end-to-end vaccine booking flow in India. Here’s how the company explains this feature:

“We have worked closely with COWIN to enable this integration, where people everywhere will be able to easily book a vaccine appointment in a more guided manner. It will empower them with access to information and healthcare that would otherwise have been out of reach – a telling example of how technology can bridge gaps in access, and make a tangible difference in people’s lives."

The vaccine booking feature will work with eight Indian languages as well as English and begin rolling out in early 2022. Other developments include Climate-related features to “help surface timely and important information, and ensure people’s safety." Google announced a partnership with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to bring the latest Air Quality Information (AQI) to Google Search. People can now see Air Quality from their nearest station by typing queries like “Air quality near me" or “Air quality Delhi." It has also partnered with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to launch Weather Alerts for extreme climatic conditions. When extreme conditions are developing, severe weather alerts issued by the IMD will show up in the ‘At-a-Glance’ section on your Android phone’s home screen, as well as on Google Search.

