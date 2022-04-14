Google Has Made It Easier Than Ever To Switch From iPhone To Android: This Is How

Google has launched a new Switch To Android app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, as reported by 9to5Google. The Switch to Android app works wirelessly, meaning users won’t have to worry about connecting two phones with a cable. The app is available on the Apple App Store. The description reads, “The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables."

Now, this does not include messages, so it appears that the app won’t be able to transfer messages, but it will show users steps to disable iMessages so that they don’t miss texts from friends and family. 9to5Google said that the app is currently “delisted," meaning that you can’t find it on the Apple App Store search, but it can be downloaded from a direct link. The app is also not appearing on Google’s developer page on App Store or in App Store search results. It can only be found when clicking the direct link.

Currently, the Switch to Android website guides users through the standard process for moving to Android which involves users backing up their contacts, calendar, photos, and videos via the Google Drive iOS app before changing devices.

This is similar to Apple’s ‘Move to iOS’ app that has helped Android users migrate to iPhones since 2015. The app is available for free on the Google Play Store.

