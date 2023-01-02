Google Home App Now Lets You Fully Control TVs From Your Phone

Google Home app is now offering full TV control for users, as long as they have compatible televisions in their houses. Google had talked about the feature update in August last year, and now people with smart TVs that have Google Assistant are seeing the new control interface on the Home app.

The new controls also work with smart fans, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners among others. The full set of controls for TVs on the Home app includes volume up/down, power button, source list and mute option.

The design of the interface gives you a large size icon for volume, power on/off and you can switch between white and dark mode themes for the app. Multiple reports say that the new changes in the Home app are available post getting version 2.62.19 on their mobile devices. So, if you still haven’t got the updated version, you can manually check on Play Store or wait for a few days for the rollout.

Advertisement

Another report claims LG and Samsung TVs have started getting this update, allowing people to use the new set of controls on the Home app, and we expect the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and more to line up support for the new controls in the coming months.

Google Home app is used to pair compatible Google Nest devices and other third-party smart home devices that work in tandem with the smart speakers. Google offers features like Chromecast and Google Assistant as built-in tools for TVs running on the Android TV platform.

The smart home market continues to evolve but allowing users to operate via their phone (doubling up as a remote) is the ideal progression for the segment, especially for those who don’t prefer using voice commands to get things done.

Read all the Latest Tech News here