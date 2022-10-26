Google India Responds To Second Setback In A Week: Here’s What It Said

Google India has claimed that it remains committed to its users in the country and is reviewing the decision to take the next steps towards its latest order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday.

“Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide. And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps." Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The search engine giant has been penalised for its anti-trust policies where app developers are mandatorily asked to push for payments via the Google Play Billing System (GPBS). The penalty has gone up to Rs 936 crore for its latest malpractice, which has been ordered by the anti-trust body in India.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola’s Concept Rollable Phone Will Blow Your Mind!

The order also states that Google holds strong control over developers, who bypass its payment system and their apps are delisted from the Play Store, making them unavailable to billions of smartphone users in the country.

Google has been found guilty of various provisions by the CCI. Google does not allow these developers to bypass the GPBS mechanism and offer a direct link to a webpage to make the payment outside of Google’s Play Store jurisdiction, as per the order issued by the anti-trust body.

As per actions sought from Google, CCI wants the company to allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for payments and also let them add a link to the external website for such payments. Just a few days back, Google was slapped with a steep penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

Read all the Latest Tech News here