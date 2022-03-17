Home » News » Tech » Google I/O 2022 Dates Announced: This Is When Google Will Launch Android 13 Operating System For Your Smartphone

Google I/O 2022 developer conference will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. While the Google I/O 2022 will be a virtual gathering on May 11 and May 12, there will be limited in-person audience. (Image Credit: Google)
Google I/O 2022 developer conference dates are May 11 and May 12, 2022. The Google I/O 2022 will be completely an online-only event. This year, Google will launch the next big Android operating system-- Android 13.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 17, 2022, 10:19 IST

Google has announced the dates of Google I/O 2022 developer conference that will take place in May. Google I/O 2022 will be completely an online event. Google I/O 2022 dates are May 11 and May 12, 2022. “This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually," a Google spokesperson was quoted in a report as saying. At the Google I/O, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant showcases what it has been working on in terms of software and generally, the new Android versions are first introduced during the Google I/O conference.

Last year, Google introduced Android 12 with its “Material You" design during the Google I/O conference in May 2021. In 2020, the Google I/O conference did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The registration for attending Google I/O can be done online. It will be free and is said to begin in March itself. There will be no tickets involved, which means that anyone who wants to attend, can attend. Google has already launched the Google I/O website, through which users can register and create a profile for the upcoming event.

This year’s event, however, will be livestreamed from the company’s usual spot, which is the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. While the event will be a virtual gathering, there will be a limited in-person audience.

We don’t know what Google may showcase during its I/O developer conference this year. The company is, as always, expected to showcase the new Android version (Android 13). The company has already released the first preview of Android 13, so it is likely that it will talk about that.

first published: March 17, 2022, 09:23 IST