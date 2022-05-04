Google I/O 2022 Keynote Round-Up: Android 13, Pixel 6A And What We Expect To See

Google I/O 2022 is one week away and the keynote on May 11 is eagerly awaited by people across the world. Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai will preside over the session, walking us through the different Google products that will be available for developers and later to the consumers.

Google I/O 2022 is likely to be the platform where we will see the next Android version, probably a few hardware products from the company, which could have a new addition. Apart from that, the keynote should also give us clarity on Google’s direction with its software for different form factors, including the foldable.

Here’s what we expect to see at the Google I/O 2022 keynote next week.

Android 13 Detailed

Google I/O 2022 keynote is going to talk about a lot of things, but all eyes will be on the new Android 13 version. As you might be aware, the Android 13 Developer Preview and the Beta version have already rolled out, albeit for select devices.

Now, the keynote will give Google the chance to shed more details on the new Android flavour, and talk about the features and improvements done to the operating system. The first set of devices to get Android 13 are likely to be the next Pixel flagship phones, and Samsung could also have its say. Next week, we’ll have a better idea about Android 13 and its features.

New WearOS Version For Smartwatch

Google and Samsung showed us the new WearOS at the last Google I/O keynote and this year we expect the partnership to have solidified to form a cohesive wearable platform. The WearOS 3.2 version is expected to see a big jump in performance, and Google could use the software for its own smartwatch as well.

Chrome OS Gets Further Boost

But Google I/O 2022 is not just going to be about phones and Android. Google also has a major focus on Chrome OS which is used on Chromebooks and other devices by the developers. Chrome OS got support for Android apps, and we believe the integration is likely to get stronger from here on. Many also expect Chrome OS to be offered on high-end machines.

Google Pixel 6a Smartphone And Pixel Watch Incoming?

Until a few days back, nobody expected Google to have new products, that too hardware products at the Google I/O 2022. But Pichai during his earnings call gave the strongest hint that Google could showcase not one, but two products at the keynote. And going by the rumours, it could be the Pixel 6a smartphone and the first-ever Pixel Watch smartwatch, which has been seen in the wild over the past few days.

Google I/O 2022 keynote is on May 11 and those in India can tune into the live stream later that night to get all the updates. And make no mistake News18 Tech will be on top of all the announcements.

