Google Is Bringing These Changes To Pixel Phones: December 2021 Android Update (Full List)

Google is set to launch a general Android update later this month that will bring some festive touches to the Google UI, along with several new software-based features for Pixel smartphones. Google has already started rolling out the December 2021 Android security patch on Pixel 3a and older Pixel smartphones. Google has also confirmed a bunch of bug fixes and performances with the upcoming update. Let us take a look:

An issue many Pixel 6 users have talked about is Google Assistant randomly calling numbers on their Pixel 6, in addition to fixes for audio and video playback issues on the latest Pixel smartphones. In a blog post, Google has listed out a slew of improvements and fixes that the company is bringing with the December 2021 update. These include issues relating to apps, audio, battery, biometrics, Bluetooth, camera, display and graphics, framework, media files, network, sensors, UI, and more.

Apps

In terms of apps, Google is bringing a fix for an issue causing Google Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions. Apart from this, the company is bringing a fix for certain app UIs that got stuck or frozen in certain conditions.

Audio

In terms of audio, Google is fixing and improving audio playback issues in several apps, a fix for issue causing audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases, a fix for an issue causing the microphone to cut out during calls, a fix for issue causing audio glitches when adjusting volume levels, a fix for an issue occasionally preventing audio playback from speaker, and a fix for issue preventing Now Playing to search for unrecognized music.

Battery And Power

In terms of battery and power, Google is improving the battery charging information shown in the notification shade, and is bringing general improvements for battery and thermal performance in certain conditions. Further, there are improvements in terms of wireless charging in certain conditions, and improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions. There is also a fix for issues that occasionally cause Pixel smartphones to display incorrect battery usage accounting for display in Settings.

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance.

Additional fixes for issues preventing enrollment of new fingerprints in certain conditions.

General improvements for face unlock stability & performance.

Bluetooth

General Bluetooth stability improvements for certain conditions.

Fix for distorted audio over Bluetooth in certain scenarios.

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions.

Fix for volume adjustment issues with certain Bluetooth audio devices.

Camera

General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture.

General improvements for camera stability & performance.

General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes.

General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview.

Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions.

Display & Graphics

Enable ANGLE graphics support library for certain apps and games.

Add additional example images for display color options in Settings.

General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes.

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

Fix for occasional screen flicker during brightness adjustment.

Fix for issue preventing Smooth Display to switch display refresh rate in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.

Fix for occasional white screen flash after the display goes to sleep.

Framework

Fix for issue causing app icons to display as pending downloads after installation completes.

Fix for issue causing Play store app installation to pause indefinitely in certain conditions.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work Profile setup to complete in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing all settings or apps to be restored from backup during setup in certain conditions.

Media

Fix for issue causing system crash during media playback in certain conditions.

Network & Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability & performance .

Fix for crash in Settings when toggling Airplane mode on certain network configurations.

Fix for issues that disabled call features on certain devices or networks in certain conditions.

Sensors

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions.

General improvements for Quick Tap response & performance.

General improvements for Auto-rotate response in certain device orientations.

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing lift to wake and double tap to wake in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing Always-on-display from turning on in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing unexpected haptics or vibration in certain conditions.

System

Kernel update to 4.9.279 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

Kernel update to 4.14.243 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.202 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

General improvements for system stability & performance

Fix for issue causing device to freeze after sleeping while charging in certain conditions.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install.

User Interface

Add Material You dynamic theming support for the device boot animation.

Improvements for Internet tile in Quick Settings.

Improvements for Quick Settings layout in certain device orientations.

Fix for issue causing display to stay on during wireless charging.

Fix for issue causing Game Dashboard icon to display over lock screen.

Fix for issues causing incorrect colors or themes to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing lock screen icons to display in notification shade in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing notification History & Clear all buttons to occasionally display incorrectly.

Fix for issue causing persistent app media controls in notification shade in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing persistent call notification in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing persistent Turn off work apps button in app drawer.

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing Settings to crash in Conversations menu in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing undismissable Game Dashboard button during gameplay in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing app drawer to scroll to the top after clearing search query.

Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions.

Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions.

Fix for issue hiding date or time in Quick Settings in certain conditions.

Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper.

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to pull down after unlocking the device.

Fix for issue occasionally causing UI elements to display with transparent backgrounds.

Fix for issue occasionally displaying Work Profile badge icon on personal apps or contacts.

Fix for issue preventing conversation bubbles to be dismissed in certain conditions.

Fix for issue preventing search results to display in Settings in certain conditions.

Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen.

Fix for occasional flickering when quickly switching between apps in certain conditions.

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance.

Fix for issues that would occasionally disconnect device from Wi-Fi in certain conditions.

