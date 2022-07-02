Google Is Changing The Way Its Password Manager Works On Chrome And Android: All Details

Google has updated the password manager for Chrome and Android users, giving them more features and the ability to manually add passwords to the service. Earlier the features will available only for Chrome users but now Google is bringing them to all platforms.

These new changes are giving Google the chance to make its password manager a reliable alternative to the likes of 1Password and other services.

Also Read: Instagram Wants To Convert All Your Video Posts Into Reels, Starts Testing With Some Users

The power to add passwords manually is helpful, allowing people to register all the important passwords into the service. This way you don’t have to rely on the Password Manager to nudge for saving the credentials.

Advertisement

Besides these, Android users get a new Touch-to-Login option, where you just have to tap on the login area of any website and get a drop-down box with the saved credentials for the said platform. Google says the new process will help speed up the login process with less friction and better security assured.

Password managers are a critical tool in this day and age, especially when cyber hacks are prevalent at a rapid scale. Google is looking to redesign its approach towards the service, and also unify the experience between Chrome and Android, something that is essential for cross-platform devices with similar traits.

Also Read: SpaceX Gets The Nod To Offer Starlink Internet On Cars, Trucks And Boats: What It Means

Google has been wanting to sync the data and other features of Chrome with Android, similar to how Apple has it sorted out between iOS, macOS and iPadOS to some extent. And giving a unified password manager that works seamlessly between the platforms will make lives easier for users.

As for the future, Google is equally involved in the promise of passwordless logins which becomes a viable solution thanks to passkeys. Apple and Microsoft are the other tech giants who have started working in this direction for a cross-platform, cross-service experience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.