Google Is Letting Developers Keep Their Own Billing System For Android Apps

Mountain View, California-based giant Google is bringing a pilot to let a small number of developers offer a payment system within their apps in addition to Google’s own payment methods. The company said that Spotify will be the first company to test this new system and will use both its own and Google’s billing systems. Google said that the pilot will help the company increase its understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries.

Google, in its blog post, said that it plans to share more information about the program in the coming months. “This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories," the company said in the blog post. It says that the feature builds on Google’s plans to allow additional billing systems in South Korea, the first country to pass a legislation to allow third-party payment systems.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: You Can Watch Thousands Of Movies And TV Shows On YouTube For Free

Spotify is calling its new collaboration with Google a multi-year agreement. It is not known as to how the agreement may affect Google’s fees it takes from purchases made in the Spotify app using the Play billing system.

This new system from Google comes after both Apple and Google have come under criticism for the fee that they charge to developers on in-app purchases. Spotify, the first company to test Google’s new pilot has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store Fee and has even filed an antitrust complaint against the Cupertino-based giant. Fortnite maker Epic Games was also in a year-long legal battle against Apple over the company’s tax on in-app purchases made on apps downloaded from the Apple App Store.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Google Meet Background Change: How To Change Or Blur Google Meet Background In Smartphones And Laptops.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.