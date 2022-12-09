Home » News » Tech » Google Is Rolling Out Camera 8.7 Update For Older Pixel Phones

Google Is Rolling Out Camera 8.7 Update For Older Pixel Phones

At launch, the Version 8.7 of the Camera app was only available for the Pixel 7 models but now released the update for older Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and even the Pixel 4 series.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 17:05 IST

New Delhi, India

8.7 camera update brings a slew of new features to older Pixels. (Image Credit: Google India)
8.7 camera update brings a slew of new features to older Pixels. (Image Credit: Google India)

It has been a few months since the release of the Pixel 7 series, and at launch, the Version 8.7 of the Camera app was only available for the Pixel 7 models. However, Google has now released the update for older Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and even the Pixel 4 series, which has reached end-of-life status. This update allows users of these older devices to access the latest version of the Camera app – with new features. 

As per a report by 9to5Google, the 8.7 version of the Pixel Camera app includes several new features, such as the ability to switch between 1x and 2x camera zoom by double-tapping the screen. The app also includes a feature called ‘Familiar Faces,’ which allows users to easily recognize people in their photos.

Advertisement

Additionally, the update makes it easier to choose where pictures are saved by long-pressing the preview of the last photo taken. Users can now select whether to save their photos to the gallery or to a locked folder.

Despite the 8.7 update, the Pixel 6 Pro is unable to fine-tune the amount of exposure time in Night Sight shots, even with the new Camera 8.7 update. In contrast, the Pixel 7 series allows users to adjust the exposure time by tapping an indicator on the right side of the zoom slider.

RELATED NEWS

Older Pixel models, including the Pixel 4 series, too have got features like ‘Familiar Faces,’ and long-press preview, but notably miss out on double tap to change zoom.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: December 09, 2022, 17:05 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 17:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos