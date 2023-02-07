Google New AI Chatbot Bard Ready To Compete With Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT: All You Need To Know

Google Bard: The US-based tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot named Bard in the coming weeks.

What is Google Bard?

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). According to the company, It will be used by a group of testers before being rolled out to the public in the coming weeks.

“It is Built using large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topicx," Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, wrote in a blog post. The tech giant also announced new AI tools for its current search engine.

Google says this will allow it to offer the chatbot to more users and gather feedback to help address challenges around the quality and accuracy of the chatbot’s responses.

“Two years ago we unveiled next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for short). We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks," Google wrote in a blog post.

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

As per Google, Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.

The search giant said that one can use Bard to simplify complex topics, like explaining new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old. The company is releasing it initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA. “This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback," Google said.

Google’s announcement follows wide speculation that Microsoft is about to bring the AI chatbot ChatGPT to its search engine Bing, following a multi-billion dollar investment in the firm behind it, OpenAI.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that uses a field of machine learning known as natural language processing (NLP) to generate responses to users’ questions and prompts. As defined by ChatGPT- “Its ‘AI is trained on a dataset of internet text and is able to generate human-like text in response to prompts. It can be used for a variety of natural language processing tasks such as language translation, text summarization, and question answering."

