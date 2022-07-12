Google Launches New Chromecast With Google TV in India: Price, Features And More

Google has launched its new Chromecast with Google TV streaming in India. Google TV allows for users to combine many streaming services into once single UI so that users can find movies, shows, and other content from all their apps and subscriptions in one place.

The new Chromecast device comes with a pebble-like shape and can be plugged into any TV with an HDMI port. Using the new Google Chromecast, users can stream 4K HDR content at up to 60 frames per second. It also brings Dolby Vision support and support for HDMI passthrough for Dolby audio-supported content.

The new Chromecast also comes with a voice remote, similar to the previous generation. The remote comes with a Google Assistant button which can be used for picking what to watch or asking routine virtual assistant questions. The remote also comes with dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix, and the device can be used to control the TVs power, volume, and input. But this works only if your TV supports HDMI-CEC. This feature helps users keep a universal remote and avoid switching of remotes.

With Google TV, users can access various streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5 in a single user interface.

The new Google Chromecast with Google TV has been launched at a price of Rs 6,399 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. With the new Chromecast, users will be able to avail free YouTube Premium for up to 3 months.

