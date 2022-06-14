Google Launches Startup Accelerator Program For Women Founders In India: All Details

Google has launched its new startups accelerator programme which aims to help about 20 startups led by women founders in India. Google says the program will help the startup founders address challenges unique to their experience, which primarily includes fundraising and hiring among others.

Google’s first batch of the Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders programme is going to enroll up to 20 women-founded/ co-founded startups in the country. This includes startups which are at the early product stage, and support them through a three-month programme.

Also Read: Black Basta Cyber Threat: What Is It, And How It Can Attack Your System

Advertisement

The programme will place special focus on areas like access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for female founders.

In addition to these, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, android, web, product strategy and growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders. Google mentioned that the applications for the programme are open till July 10.

So why has Google set up this new programme? India is the world’s third largest startup capital, trailing only the US and China. It boasts over a 100 unicorns with 22 getting added to the list just in 2022, spanning verticals such as e-commerce, health tech, fintech and many others.

However, only 15 per cent of these Indian unicorns have one or more women founders.

Also Read: HP Spectre x360 2022 Launched With AI Enhancements: Check Out Prices, Features And Specs

“The new programme is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce, be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career, with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful," the search giant highlighted in a blogpost.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.