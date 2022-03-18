Google Maps became unavailable on Friday for over an hour, leaving millions of people across the globe directionless. Google Maps stopped working on web, and the mobile map and instead of location, all you could see was a blank page like the one below.

Now that Google Maps is back in service, we are hoping Google gives us details about what caused the downtime.

As per the Downdetector website, Google Maps was unavailable across India, which meant people were finding it hard to move around, especially while driving or riding on the road.

Social media was abuzz with comments on the situation, which is probably happening for the first time in many years. Google Maps going down, according to few, means Apple Maps has a chance to grab the limelight.

While few say that Google Maps going down means they have to switch back to the traditional paper maps for navigation, which is going to be something for this generation.

Maps going down is also hampers delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato whose riders rely on the platform for navigation across the cities.

Google Maps is used widely, and is the preferred navigation tool on mobile for most people, even those using iPhones. Google Maps is really big where Android phones sell like hotcakes, and markets like India have become Google’s prime spot to test new features before rolling out to other parts of the world.

