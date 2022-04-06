Google Maps Will Soon Show You Toll Prices, Traffic Lights And More: All New Features And Updates

Google Maps is one of the most common navigation app. Given that the app is used by a majority of people across the world, Google keeps adding new features to the app to make your navigation experience easier and better. Google has now announced changes on how users see maps on mobile, along with new features for Apple users that are more in sync with the latest iOS functionalities.

One of the main feature in this latest update is the ability to display the estimated toll prices for an entire route. Google Maps already warns users about toll roads ahead of them. With the ability to display the toll prices, Google has taken the feature to the next level. The data for the toll prices will come from local tolling authorities, based on the current day of the week and the time a user is expected to reach the toll, Google says. The company says that this feature will be available in four countries - US, India, Japan, and Indonesia - later this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads.

Google Maps is also getting improved street data for navigation. Maps will now show traffic lights and stop signs on some roads, along with “enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest." Google is also adding data about the shape and width of certain roads. The company said that these new indicators will roll out over the coming weeks for Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Maps is also getting an update on iPhone which will let users take advantage of new iOS features on Maps. There is a new home screen widget for accessing the trips pinned in the “Go Tab" that shows the arrival time, next departure, and suggested routes. Users will also be able to see directions and start navigations from their Apple Watch, similar to smartwatches running on Google’s Watch OS.

