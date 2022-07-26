Google Meet Users Can Now Live Stream Their Meetings On YouTube

Google is adding a new feature to its Meet app to allow users to livestream meetings to its streaming platform YouTube. Google Meet is getting further integration with other Google products. This time we are talking about YouTube, as the company allows users to livestream their meetings from Meet onto the video streaming platform.

The feature is being allowed to run through an admin who can head to the activities panel of a particular meeting on the Meet app and select the option Live streaming. They can select the channel of the meeting from which the live stream is done.

Google says that live streaming “is useful in situations where users want to present information to large audiences outside of their organisation. This allows them to pause and replay as needed, or view the presentation at a later time," the company adds.

The new feature will be rolled out in stages. The first is “rapid release," with the feature has rolled out to select domains from July 21 onwards. While the second rollout will take up to 15 days and started from July 25.

Google explains that the live stream process has to go through a process to make sure that meetings that are approved to go live on YouTube are available. For this, YouTube will need the specific meeting channel to get approved before the live stream goes on YouTube. Users can’t just click on a meeting link and live stream the session, Google wants to fool-proof the system before people start misusing its purpose.

The channel has to ensure that only the host and co-host of the meeting is able to start the live streaming. To make sure, they should enable the host management feature available in the settings. However, if the host option is not enabled, then anyone attending the meeting can start the live stream.

Live stream is an intriguing addition to Google Meet, and it surely helps the platform differentiate from the likes of Zoom, Microsoft Teams and more.

