Google Messages App Gets A New Look And Some New Features To Rival WhatsApp And iMessage

Google seems to have renewed its efforts to make the Messages app relevant and competent. In the past few months, the company has been taking on Apple and its iMessage platform. Now, Google has changed the design of the Messages logo, and with that introducing some new yet useful features.

One of the them is end-to-end encryption which is now being tested for groups on the Messages app. The feature is available to few users but that could change with Google planning for a wider release in the coming months. Google is going to join WhatsApp and Signal in using the Signal protocol that is claimed to be the most secure version of encryption available for platforms in the market.

Messages already offered e2e standards for private messages, and Google promised that the feature will be rolled out to group chats at the Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. And it seems that promise is slowly getting fulfilled.

Google will have another arm up its sleeves to counter iMessage, and putting further pressure on Apple to integrate RCS into iOS. But it’s not just Google, Meta has also joined the chorus and now is putting WhatsApp up against iMessage in markets like the US, where the latter has a greater user share than the Meta-owned messaging platform.

As for other news about the Google Messages app, after a brief hiatus, the app is now once again offering business messages for users in India.

Earlier this year, people had complained about ads being plastered across the messages app, which was never supposed to be the case. Google decided to disable the feature and now it seems the app is back to its normal avatar, allowing more people in India to use the messaging app.

