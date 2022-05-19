Google Messages App Has A Serious Ads Problem In India: Here’s How You Can Fix It

Google Messages is the default messaging (SMS) app on Android smartphones that comes pre-loaded for users. Over the past few years, Google introduced its Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging service which looks to compete with Apple’s iMessage in terms of features.

But the platform seems to have gone rogue in markets like India, where people are being flooded with spam messages from verified business accounts. Most of these ads are about pre-approved loans from banks or financing firms. RCS was supposed to help people to send SMS in rich form, which includes adding emojis, pictures and other multimedia items.

Also Read: Apple May Launch Three New Apple Watch Models With iPhone 14 In September: Report

Advertisement

Ads were never part of the plan, and consumers are clearly irked by its presence on the app. In general, these ads do not pose any danger, but the possibility of a person clicking on the links accidentally is high, which could put them in a precarious position with the firms offering these loans.

The other concern is that, according to reports, people are getting these ads even when the phone does not have a SIM installed/enabled on the device. Just to understand the gravity of the problem, we decided to independently verify the presence of ads on Google Messages.

As you can see below, these ads have been sent from verified business accounts, belonging to reputed firms like Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv among others.

Advertisement

Now, if an attacker gets a whiff of this loophole, they can use it to infect the device with malware, and that’s the last thing Google wants on its plate regarding security. The problem of RCS ads seems to be limited to India, which is a good thing, but we are not if Google realises the problem.

Also Read: Telecom Gear Makers Say 5G Can Be Rolled Out To Top 50 Cities Of India By March 2023

Advertisement

How To Stop Getting Ads On Google Messages App

Thankfully, there is a way to stop receiving these ads, and anybody can do it right away. Follow these steps to make it happen:

- Open the Google Messages App

- Tap on the Account Bubble on the top-right

- Click on Message Settings

- Go to Chat Features

- Disable the Chat Features option to stop receiving ads via Wi-Fi or mobile data

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

We are hoping Google gets to the root of the problem and disables the ads on the Messages app for users in India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.