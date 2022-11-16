Google Now Offers UPI Auto Payment Feature For Apps In India

Google is finally giving users the option to enable auto payment via UPI in India. The payment option will be provided via the Play Store, and the announcement was made on Tuesday. UPI Auto pay basically allows people to pay for apps subscription in one go, and the payment will be deducted every month from the registered account.

UPI has been available for individual purchases since its debut in 2019, but now you will be able to pay for Netflix, YouTube Premium and even games via UPI in the country.

With the charging rules for payment cards and tokenisation now in play, adding a UPI address for recurring payments can be a time saver for many. You don’t need to verify the debit or credit card and use UPI as the mode of payment for your subscription plans.

UPI Auto Payment On Android: How It Works

For this UPI auto payment feature, users need to tap on the payment method in the cart, select the “Pay with UPI, option and then finalise the payment using the registered UPI app on the device. You have to select the subscription for purchase before finalising the payment.

There are a few apps that support payment via their own channels, so we are not sure if Google will support auto payment via UPI for those platforms. Strangely, we didn’t see the UPI for the auto payment option available on our devices, so it is possible that the update will be rolling out in the coming days.

Google Play helps consumers transact safely and seamlessly in more than 170 markets, according to the report. Also, the platform supports over 300 local payment methods in over 60 countries, removing complexities associated with finding and integrating local payments.

