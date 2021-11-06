Google Parent Alphabet Launches New Company That Will Use AI To Boost Drug Discovery

Google has launched a new company that aims to use AI for drug discovery. The new company, called Isomorphic Laboratories will leverage the success of DeepMind - another Alphabet-owned company that used AI to predict 3D structure of a protein directly from its amino acid sequence. “I’m thrilled to announce the creation of new Alphabet company - Isomorphic Labs - with the mission to reimagine the entire drug discovery process from the ground up with an AI-first approach," DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis wrote in a blog post.

Hassabis will serve as the CEO for Isomorphic during the initial phase, but the two companies will stay separate and collaborate where relevant. The company, registered in London, will work on the application of AI in the field of biological and medical research. Isomorphic will aim to use AI to accelerate drug discovery, and ultimately find cures for some of the most devastating diseases.

“The pandemic has brought to the fore the vital work that brilliant scientists and doctors do every day to understand and combat a disease. We believe that the foundational use of cutting edge computational and AI methods can help scientists take their work to the next level and massively accelerate the drug discovery process," Hassabis said. The new venture also plans to partner with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies using AI to discover new medicinal advancements.

