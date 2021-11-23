Google Pay Testing This New Feature To Help You Discover 'Offers': All Details

Google Play app store is reportedly getting a new tab at the bottom namely, ‘Offers.’ This new tab sits with the existing tabs like Games, Apps, Movies and TV, and Books. According to 9to5Google, the new ‘Offers’ tab is visible to select users, likely with a Google Play Pass subscription that itself is available in limited markets. The tab essentially shows app offers or game offers that users might be interested to see. Otherwise, the tab does not seemingly offer perks other than making the bottom screen comparatively more cluttered.

The publication also shared some screenshots that highlight a carousel with cover images way bigger than thumbnails available on the Android app store. Under the carousel, there’s an ‘offers for games you might like’ tab that also features large images, comparatively bigger than usual images on Google Play. Honestly, these carousels may benefit developers more than the end-users as they essentially open doors for adverts on the platform. Google Play already has an offers section (accessible after clicking on the Name icon on the homepage), though it does not display deals as frequent as this dedicated tab. As mentioned, it is only available to A/B testers, and the company may make the final decision based on the feedback.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Google Play received a big update that refreshed its user interface available since 2019. The software giant got rid of the hamburger menu and replaced it with the Name Icon. Once users click on the icon, they will get access to their regular settings such as manage apps and devices, offers and notifications, payments and subscriptions, and Play protect. The main Settings page is also available here. The company also introduced Library in this drop-down menu that replaced the Wishlist. Some users also received Play Points and Play Pass options that were likely based on the region.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.