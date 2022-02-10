Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL Getting Android Update For One Last Time

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users have got their final security update from the company this week. And with that, the devices lose official support for updates, making Android 12 version the final software to come on both these devices. This small detail was also shared during the launch of the phones a few years back.

Truth be told, Google was supposed to end software support for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in October 2021 itself. So, the news about getting an update in February 2022 sounds encouraging, at least for those who still use these Pixel phones.

Either way, end of official software support effectively means the end of the product and its viability in the market. From here on, people will be vary of buying the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 Xl, purely because these devices become vulnerable to new issues and security concerns. Even the hackers will be aware that any of you using the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL do not get any support from Google now.

Google Pixel 3 series was a big change from the disaster of the Pixel 2 lineup. The devices had more substance about them, and the cameras really made a big difference to the users, matching with the best in the business. Now, most of the existing Pixel 3 users will either have to upgrade to the newer Pixels, or switch to another brand offering Android devices in the market.

>Solving the Pixel Conundrum

Google has mostly tried to figure its way around the smartphone market. It has been caught between trying to be a premium brand or offer its mid-range devices to a wider audience.

But with the launch of Pixel 6 series in 2021, Google has pretty much covered up those bases, heralding the Pixels as a hard-core flagship product in the market once again.

