Google Pixel 3a And Pixel 3a XL Now Getting Final Android 12 Update: All Details

Google is issuing the final Android 12 update for the Pixel 3a series this week. The roll out was expected to happen in July this year, but for some reason it has been pushed all the way to September. Google Pixel 3a and the 3a XL have already got their last Android update from the company, ending its software support earlier this year.

The new update as per reports pushes the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL to the Android 12.1 version and it is unlikely to offer major improvements. The download size of the update is also expected to be small, giving you incremental upgrades in daily performance and tackle any possible bud-related issues. The new version of Android 12 on these phones will have the firmware number SP2A.220505.008.

Advertisement

Google Pixel 3a series made its debut at the Google I/O 2019 keynote and it was promised to get three years of software and security updates. The phone launched with Android 10 version out of the box, and got its Android 12 update earlier this year. The Pixel 3a series is not eligible or compatible to run the Android 13 flavour, so that possibility can be completely ruled out.

Google Pixel 3a came to the Indian market as well, and got its standing as a mid-range smartphone with a quality camera. The stock-Android experience also impressed any, and more importantly, Google’s promise of regular updates and security patches for the device.

Pixel 6a will now take over the mid-range segment duties for Google, as the company prepares to launch its new flagship Pixel 7 series next month. Google has announced that the new Pixel phones will be unveiled on October 6 which is less than a month away now. It is likely to continue with the same design language, but the cameras could see further upgrades. You also could have the new second-gen Tensor chip on board. Along with the Pixel 7 series, Google could finally showcase the Pixel Watch as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here