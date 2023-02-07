Google Pixel 4 Series Gets One Last Software Update With February Security Patch

Google has released the final security update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which were the company’s first and only phones equipped with the Soli Radar. The update brings the phones to the February 2023 security patch. The Pixel 4 series was launched in 2019 with a commitment to provide three years of software updates, including three major Android updates.

It has been seen that Google’s flagship Pixel phones receive a final update after the monthly updates expire, and this time with the Pixel 4, Google has done the same.

The build numbers for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are TP1A.221005.002.B2 and TP1A.221005.002.B2 respectively. And, notably, this update doesn’t bring the changes and improvements that were introduced with the Android 13 QPR1 update in December last year.

Advertisement

Google has confirmed to 9to5Google that the Pixel 4 series has received its final update. The Pixel 4 series introduced facial unlocking to Pixel phones for the first time, along with a minimalist design and the addition of two camera lenses—a departure from the single lens on the Pixel 3 series.

In contrast, Google’s latest Pixel 7 series will receive five years of security updates and three Android OS updates until 2027, representing a significant improvement over previous Pixel models. Similarly, Samsung has pledged that the Galaxy S23 series phones will receive four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Read all the Latest Tech News here