Google Pixel 6 Phones Likely To Get Face Unlock Feature But Not Sure When

Google Pixel 6 series launched in 2021 without the Face Unlock feature. The company felt that its in-display fingerprint sensor was capable of meeting the security needs of the user. But a new report this week suggests Pixel 6 phone users might still harbour hopes of getting the face ID feature on their device.

The only concern is we don’t when that will happen. Face Unlock from Google is more software-centric, which allows the company to drop the feature if things don’t work out. And before the launch of the Pixel 6 series, Google felt the biometric tech was taking excessive power. So, the feature did not make it to the final product.

But developers have found Google testing Face Unlock for the Pixel 6 series via the Android 12 Preview beta. So, does that mean Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get the Face Unlock feature? We are hoping Google has a change of heart and manages to ship it for users. And if it does happen, users can expect the feature to be part of a future software update. There is no timeline for the feature to release, so we would suggest users take this news with a strong pinch of salt.

Having said that, Google could be using the Pixel 6 series to test the feature, and eventually offer it in a more comprehensive manner with the upcoming Pixel 7 series smartphones this year? We are keeping all the possibilities open for now, and it is possible more details will be shared in the coming weeks, or in May when the Google I/O 2022 take place.

Pixel 6 series launched in select markets, and once again, India was not part of the list for Google.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the first set of devices to come powered by the new Tensor chipset built in-house by Google’s engineers.

