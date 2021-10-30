Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Speed Test: Check Out Which Flagship Is Faster

Google recently launched its Pixel 6 series that came as the most direct competitor to the iPhone 13 series. Now, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have been pitted against each other in a new video that measures the speed of both new premium smartphones. The video, posted by tech channel PhoneBuff covers the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s speed test in multiple rounds. The test shows that the comparison between the two flagship offerings from the tech giants is a very close call.

The video tests the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max opening around 12 apps and 4 games with the help of robotic arms. The video highlights that the Google Pixel 6 Pro beats the iPhone 13 Pro Max while opening apps like Facebook, Starbucks app, Microsoft Word, and the Camera app. However, the iPhone takes the lead in opening heavier applications like video editing apps and games. The iPhone 13 Pro Max takes the lead in the first lap and the Pixel 6 Pro finishes four seconds slower, the video shows.

There is also a RAM management test, where the two devices come very close but the iPhone takes the lead by six seconds. This test proves that Google’s new Tensor SoC can be considered a viable competitor to Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset.

Google launched the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6 earlier this month with the company’s in-house Google Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 series comes with a fresh new design, and major AI improvements with Android 12. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, was launched back in September alongside the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Mini.

