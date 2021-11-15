Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are said to be one of the best smartphones of this year. Now, Google is bringing a feature that makes the Pixel 6 series even more advanced. The company’s new feature that makes it possible to measure heart rate and respiratory rate using your smartphone camera is being rolled out for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The development was first reported by 9to5Google, and is currently in “early access" for Pixel 6 series users. Google has also warned the users that the features are being fine-tuned and may even be removed.

The feature is available in the Google Fit app. There are new cards for the heart and respiratory tracking features that show up at the bottom of the Home tab in the Google Fit app. Users can also access the new feature by going to Browse > Vitals in the Google Fit app. In order to measure respiratory rate, users of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro have to place their head and upper torso in view of the selfie camera and breathe normally. Users can measure their heart rate by placing their finger on the rear camera lens.

The new features come just a few days after Google rolled out a new Adaptive Sound feature on the Pixel 6 series smartphones. The new feature is claimed to improve the sound quality of the speaker by adjusting the equaliser settings according to your environment. Google is also reportedly working on bringing face unlock on the Pixel 6 series. The feature was supposed to be available from day 1 initially, but Google dropped it last minute due to power consumption issues.

