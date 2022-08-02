Google Pixel 6a Gets Android 13 Public Beta Update: Here's How To Install, New Features And More

Google will bring the next generation of Android, Android 13 later this year. Android 13 is available to test for Pixel users in beta, and now Google is starting to roll out the public beta for the newly-launched Pixel 6a as well.

The Google Pixel 6a, launched in India last month, is getting the Android 13 beta, which is now available for download on the Google Pixel 6a and brings a slew of new features to Google Pixel 6a. Those who have a Pixel 6a can head to the Android Beta Program website to register the device for beta testing. Once logged in via your Google account, the website will show you eligible devices for Android 13 beta. Register your Google Pixel 6a and op-in to the beta program, and you will start receiving beta updates. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Go to the Android Beta Program website (https://www.google.com/android/beta).

Click “View your eligible devices."

If the website shows your Pixel 6a, click the blue “Opt in" button.

Accept the terms and conditions. Here, Google will show you three checkboxes - one for opting in to receive updates while still in beta, another says “I’m a developer and would like to receive developer-focused email updates," and the third agreeing to the terms.

You can opt-in without selecting the second option, which will register you as a developer.

Click ‘Opt in‘ once you’re done.

Now, you are registered with the Android 13 beta program. Once you are registered, Google will take a while to send an update over the air. To update to Android 13 beta, follow these steps:

Open Settings > System > System Update

> > Here, you will see a new Android 13 update. Click ‘Install Update‘

Now, your Google Pixel 6a will start downloading the Android 13 update. The smartphone will take a while. It is advisable to keep your smartphone on charging while updating. Users are also advised to back up all their data before installing the Android 13 beta, since coming back to the stable Android version will wipe out all your data.

The Android 13 update is available for the Google Pixel smartphones, as well as smartphones from other brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Asus, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more. Android 13 will bring several new features for Android users. The Android 13 update will not be as big as Android 12, but it will bring several enhancements and improvements to the operating system. In terms of visual enhancements, we’ll get new themed app icons, two home screen layouts for Pixel launcher, and more. Android 13 will also bring new quick settings tiles, a new privacy dashboard, new notification permissions, new foreground task manager, a new app drawer in the taskbar, and more.

