Google Pixel 6a finally made its way to the market, and people across different markets, including India have been able to pick the device from respective platforms. People have reported few issues with the Pixel 6a, which has mostly got to do with the software running on the phone.

But credentials of any popular phone are incomplete until JerryRigEverything puts it through their rigorous durability test. And after what we saw happened to the OnePlus 10T, it was time to see if Google passes this test with the new Pixel 6a phone.

The test run by the popular YouTuber includes, scratch, burn and the dreaded bend tests. And by the looks of it, the Pixel 6a has done quite well in all the tests.

Pixel 6a has an OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and during the scratch test, the screen was able to survive level 7 of scratches. The fingerprint sensor was still in working condition after all the torture faced by the display.

The YouTuber drew on the back panel of the Pixel 6a which suggests the build quality of the phone sees a drastic change compared to the Pixel 6 Pro flagship model. And finally, the bend test on the Pixel 6a showed us some encouraging signs, wherein the phone didn’t easily bend but applying any pressure from the back did put extra strain on the body.

Unlike the Pixel 6a, the OnePlus 10T didn’t fare so well in the durability test. The company refuted those claims suggesting the construction of the phone includes strong materials which keeps it strong. But the tests by JerryRigEverything showed us different results.

Google Pixel 6a has launched in India for Rs 43,999 but it comes with some bank offers which gives you the chance to buy it for under Rs 40,000.

