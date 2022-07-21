Home » News » Tech » Google Pixel 6a Launched in India With Tensor Chipset, Dual Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Google Pixel 6a Launched in India With Tensor Chipset, Dual Cameras: Price, Specs And More

By: Darab Ali

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The Google Pixel 6a comes with Google's in-house Tensor chipset and a Titan M2 security chip. (Image Credit: Google India)
The Google Pixel 6a comes with Google's in-house Tensor chipset and a Titan M2 security chip. (Image Credit: Google India)

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched at a price of Rs 43,999, but you can purchase the smartphone for Rs 39,999 with the offers in place.

Advertisement

Google has launched a Pixel device in India! The Google Pixel 6a has been launched in India, after the smartphone was announced for the first time back in May during the Google I/O 2022 developer conference. The Pixel 6a comes with a similar design as the other Pixel 6 series smartphones with the camera visor and comes with Google’s in-house Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 6a Price And Offers

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched at a price of Rs 43,999 in India for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone, however, can be pre-ordered at a price of Rs 39,999 on Flipkart as Google is offering a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Cards and EMI transactions. Further, if users want to take the price even lower, they can avail a Rs 6,000 exchange offer of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models. Rs 2,000 exchange bonus is available on purchase of any other smartphone model.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 6A India Launch Expected This Month: What We Know So Far

RELATED NEWS

The Pixel 6a will go on sale starting July 28 on Flipkart, and is available in two colour options - Charcoal and Chalk, and users can also get the Google Nest Hub 2, Pixel Buds A-Series, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,499 when purchased alongside the Pixel 6a for a limited period of time.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

Advertisement

The Google Pixel 6a has been launched with a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 6a also comes with a built-in Titan M2 security chip which is a physical chip for keeping all your passwords and codes encrypted and secure. The Google Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 6a comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera on the smartphone comes with a host of features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, Dual Exposure Controls, and more.

Advertisement

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 6a include 5G, 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Darab AliDarab Mansoor Ali, Senior Sub Editor at News18, has been covering technology for...Read More

first published: July 21, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated: July 21, 2022, 10:10 IST