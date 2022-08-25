Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Start Getting Android 13 Update In India: How To Install, What's New And More

Google Pixel 6a, the only Pixel 6 series smartphone to make its way to India is getting the latest Android 13 update in the country. The update is being pushed over-the-air (OTA) to all Pixel 6a users. Alongside the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel 4a is also getting the Android 13 update for users in India.

If you own a Pixel 6a device, you can head to your phone settings to check for the update. We checked the Android 13 update on our Google Pixel 6a review unit, and the update has rolled out for all users, it seems. To check, go into Settings > System > System Update to check for the Android 13 update. The changelog on the Google Pixel 6a mentions a “more personalised, private, and designed to work accross devices" Android experience with the Android 13 update.

Here is the full changelog:

Expanded themed icons to match your phone’s wallpaper colours and theme.

An updated media player with album artwork and a fun playback bar.

Assign different language settings to individual apps.

More control over when apps can send you notifications.

Stream your messaging apps directly to your Chromebook.

The Android 13 update is 1.06GB in size, and users are advised to back up their data before updating the device. The Android 13 update on Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro outside of India has been rather glitchy.

Android 13 brings a more enhanced Material You design and layout to Android smartphones. The themed icons that match your wallpaper’s colour scheme are now available for third-part apps as well. One of the most important feature that comes with Android 13 is that the system will ask you to whether notifications should be allowed as soon as you install a new app.

Android 13 also brings a new clipboard for better privacy and with a cleaner interface. On Android 13, when you copy-paste any text, it appears as a floating window at the bottom with a share button next to it. This makes things easier and keeps what you copied visible throughout the process.

There are a bunch of other privacy, convenience, and cosmetic updates that have come with Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a. We have downloaded the update on our Google Pixel 6a at News18 Tech, and will soon bring you more details about the latest version of Android.

