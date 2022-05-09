Google Pixel 6a Smartphone Launch At The Google I/O 2022 Looks Very Likely Now

Google Pixel 6a smartphone launch is closer than ever as per the new details revealed by a tipster this week. With Google I/O 2022 a few days away, the Pixel 6a launch is widely expected, and this update probably gives us more confidence about the smartphone being unveiled on Wednesday.

According to a tipster named Mukul Sharma, Google has started private testing of a new Pixel smartphone, which could only be the rumoured Pixel 6a. The company has not disclosed the details about this smartphone, but many suggest Google Pixel 6a could be part of the hardware lineup at the Google I/O 2022 keynote.

Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai has also hinted the smartphone could be announced at the keynote on Wednesday, and these developments add further solidity to those rumours.

“Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio. And it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest-selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O," Pichai highlighted during the call few days back.

The prospect of seeing the Pixel 6a smartphone at the Google I/O 2022 keynote is based on the company’s history with the product. The first-ever Pixel 3a smartphone was also unveiled at the Google I/O keynote in 2019. And the private testing of the rumoured Pixel 6a smartphone is another sign of the impending launch.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A SPECIFICATIONS EXPECTED

Google Pixel 6A is likely to have an OLED 90Hz display, powered by the in-house Tensor chipset with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The design of the smartphone could be similar to that of the original Pixel 6 series, as suggested by multiple leaks of the smartphone.

Pixel 6a is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. But most of the magic is reserved for the software processing on this device.

