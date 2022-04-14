Google Pixel 6A Smartphone Launch Could Happen At Google I/O 2022 Afterall

Google Pixel 6A smartphone launch date could be less than a month away if the latest developments stay true to their timeline. Google Pixel 6A has been spotted in FCC certification, which suggests Google could bring the Pixel 6A to multiple countries this year.

FCC listing also is an indication that the product is ready to be marketed and shipped to the market. And considering the Google I/O, 2022 is just a few weeks away now, it is possible that the Google Pixel 6A launch could happen at the Google I/O 2022 keynote. Google used to launch its Pixel a lineup at the developer conference, and this year could be a comeback in that direction.

Google Pixel 6A May Launch Possible, Here’s Why

Google Pixel 6A making it to the FCC listing in four models suggests the smartphone could launch in countries like India after all. The models have different 5G network band support. The last Pixel a series phone to launch in the market was the Pixel 4a, while the Pixel 5a and the regular Pixel 6 series didn’t make it owing to its 5G connectivity support.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications Expected

Google Pixel 6A is working out to be a power-packed device as per the leaked specifications. It is likely to feature an OLED 90Hz display, powered by the in-house Tensor chipset with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The design of the smartphone could be similar to that of the original Pixel 6 series. Google Pixel 6A should carry a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phone’s battery could support 30W fast charging.

Google Pixel 6A is going to be solid competition to the Apple iPhone SE 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone.

We are hoping the Google Pixel 6A price is kept on the competitive side to make it appealing to the buyers.

