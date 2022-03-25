Google Pixel 6A With Tensor Chip Might Be Announced At Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel 6A smartphone has a new launch timeline, and according to leaks this week, the mid-range phone could debut at the Google I/O 2022 which is slated for May this year.

The speculated timeframe matches with Google’s regular cycle when you do get a hardware product in the market. The first Pixel 3A smartphone was also introduced at the Google I/O a few years back.

Pixel 6A should have ideally launched in 2021 but the pandemic and Google’s change of hardware plans may have delayed its debut. The company could be adopting the design style of the regular Pixel 6 series, which is not a bad thing at all.

Other changes expected with the Pixel 6A are an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 90Hz refresh rate screen and the use of its Tensor chipset for performance. The new leaked details from tipster also suggest the Pixel 7 series could be announced at an event in October this year. He also says the Pixel 6A availability could be pushed to July-end in various markets.

And alongside the new Pixel phone, Google could showcase its first Pixel smartwatch as well. This wearable could be powered by the new-look WearOS 3 version which has been developed by Google and Samsung over the past 12 months.

Pixel 6A could be the next Pixel A series phone to launch in India. The last one from Google was the Pixel 4A which was received quite well in the market.

Google decided against bringing the Pixel 5A phones, purely because of market reasons. But we are hoping that Pixel 6A does have India on its market list whenever it launches this year. Pixel 6A is heralded as the mid-range Pixel phone, so the pricing should stay close to its lineage.

Google could share more details closer to Google I/O 2022 which is happening from May 11 to May 12 with another virtual event lined up.

