Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Pre-Orders In India Start From October 6

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 series is coming to India this year, and now it has also given us the pre-order dates for those who want to pick up the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone this year. The new Pixel 7 series goes on pre-order in India from October 6, which is the same date as the global launch event next week.

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro were teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote earlier this year and now we’re about to see the devices in person very soon, with the launch event lined up for October 6 not too far away.

Google India has not revealed a launch date specifically for India but given past records, it is more than likely that we might see the Pixel 7 launching simultaneously in India along with the rest of the world on October 6, 2022, at the Made By Google launch event.

Google had launched the Pixel 6 for $599 and Pixel 6 Pro for $899, undercutting Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at the time, and having said that, Google could stick to the same prices considering Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro haven’t seen a price in the US this year.

The leaked details suggest the Pixel 7 will cost around $599 (Rs 48,000 approx), while the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be priced around $899 (Rs 72,000 approx). But in India, the Pixel 7 series prices will start from Rs 52,000 that too after discounts. So, expect a starting price of around Rs 55,000 for the vanilla Pixel 7 and a much higher Rs 75,000 for the Pixel 7 Pro variant.

The Pixel 7 series will feature Google’s second-generation Tensor system-on-chip based on a 4nm process. The regular Pixel 7 is going to feature a dual camera setup with wide and ultrawide cameras on offer and the bigger Pixel 7 Pro will feature a triple camera setup with wide, ultrawide and a telephoto lens on offer.

