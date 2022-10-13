Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Launched In India: Unboxing And First Look

Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have launched in India, the first Pixel flagship phones after the Pixel 3 series to come to our shores. Google Pixel 7 series gets the new Tensor G2 chip and some improvements on the camera front. But the design has got some minor tweaks from last year’s Pixel 6 flagship lineup.

In India, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 128GB variants for Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. Here’s our unboxing and first look video of the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixel ultrawide selfie snapper.

Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen that switches between 10Hz to 120Hz based on what you are using on the phone. The Pixel 7 Pro is also using the Google Tensor G2 chipset but paired with 12GB of RAM which is likely to push the performance of the device. Google Pixel 7 Pro has an additional camera at the back.

Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available via Flipkart from October 13 in the country.

