Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone Details Leaked: What We Know So Far

Google Pixel 7 series is likely to be the next smartphone lineup from Google this year, which will compete with the Apple’s and the Samsung’s of the flagship arena. Google Pixel phones usually come out around October but minute details of the devices started coming about much earlier. And that’s exactly what we can talk about, after a new leak has shed some details of the new Pixel smartphones.

The next Pixel flagship phone could come with the next-gen Tensor chipset from Google as per the leak. Other details that have been picked up from the code is that the Pixel 7 series is likely to get a Samsung modem for connectivity.

The codenames of the upcoming Pixel phones is said to be ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther’ as per the leaked source. These might not be the details you were expecting to hear or read. But considering it’s only February, this is pretty much what we get for the Pixels.

We can definitely hope the Pixel 7 series smartphones see a big upgrade in the camera department, which has basically been the strong point about Pixels over the years.

And before the Pixel 7 smartphones are launched, we expect to hear more about the Pixel 6A device, which should be unveiled by the time Google I/O 2022 is slated to happen. The next Pixel A smartphone could also use the Tensor chipset, but to keep the price down, Google could opt for Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC instead. We will keep a close eye on details related to the Pixel 6A smartphone, so stay tuned with us over the next few months.

Google’s journey with the Pixel smartphones has been a mixed-bag. The company wanted to challenge in the flagship segment but its initial stint was riddled with issues and bugs. Sometimes the display was found faulty, sometimes the device itself was not up to the mark. But with the entry of Pixel 6 series last year, the company has made a strong impression on the tech community.

We hope Pixel 7 takes that image further, enabling Google to stamp its position in this market.

