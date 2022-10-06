Google Pixel 7 series has been finally unveiled, and it is fair to say that all the leaks of the devices and their features have been spot on.

Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro is coming to a slew of countries this year, including India, which has to be the biggest update from the event. Google had already confirmed this news earlier, so it was hardly a surprise. The global event also has the Google Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch in the market that will look to grab your attention with the Samsung Galaxy Watch and yes, Apple Watch as well.

Google Pixel 7 series gets the new Tensor G2 chip and some improvements on the camera front. But the design has got some minor tweaks from last year’s Pixel 6 flagship lineup.

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Prices

Google Pixel 7 has been launched for $599 (Rs 48,000 approx) and you get the phone with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 Pro is the pricier variant which starts from $899 (Rs 72,000 approx) this year. Both the Pixel 7 series phone will go on sale next week. In India, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 128GB variants for Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively. There are some interesting cashback offers and discounts that brings down the final price. Pixel 7 series sale starts from October 13.

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Specifications

Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixel ultrawide selfie snapper.

The smartphone is said to come with a 4,270mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Both the Pixel 7 phones get Google’s Titan security chip.

Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen that switches between 10Hz to 120Hz based on what you are using on the phone. The Pixel 7 Pro is also using the Google Tensor G2 chipset but paired with 12GB of RAM which is likely to push the performance of the device. Google Pixel 7 Pro has an additional camera at the back. Its triple rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.

Pixel 7 Pro packs a marginally bigger 5,000mAh battery but with support for 30W fast charging, and a wireless charging option is there too.

