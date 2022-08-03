Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Leaked: This Is When Next Pixel Phones Will Be Launched

Google will launch the Pixel 7 series later this year. The Mountain View, California-based giant had announced the next Pixel series back in May during the end of the Google I/O developer conference. Now, it seems that the release dates for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have been leaked. Read on to know more.

So Google showed-off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during the Google I/O developer conference back in May. Now, known tipster Jon Prosser has predicted that the Google Pixel 7 series will be launched in mid-Ocotber this year. Prosser cited a “trusted and reputable source" while revealing the information. According to the source, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will go on pre-orders starting October 6, while the devices will start to go on sale starting October 13. Prosser also cited his last year’s leak for Pixel 6 launch date, which turned out to be quite accurate.

Google had first shown-off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during the Google I/O developer conference, while also telling us about a few features of the upcoming smartphones. Official renders from Google hint at a similar design to the Pixel 6 series with the camera visor, hinting at Google locking down on the new design language. On the Pixel 7 devices, however, according to Google’s renders, the camera visor is silver instead of gloss black on the Pixel 6 series. The camera cutouts also seem different from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google is also expected to release the Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch alongside the Pixel 7 series. Google had teased the smartwatch back in May during the Google I/O developer conference itself. Not much is known about the Google Pixel Watch as of now, but the smartwatch may come with a round dial, a Samsung chipset, and will run on Google’s WearOS wearable software.

