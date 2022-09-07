Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch On October 6; Google To Debut Second Gen 'Tensor G2' Chip

Google’s next generation of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 7 series will be launched on October 6, the company has confirmed. Google confirmed the hardware event last night, on September 6, just a day ahead of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event for the iPhone 14 series.

Google has also confirmed that alongside the Pixel 7 series, it will also launch the highly anticipated smartwatch from Google, the Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by Google’s second-gen Tensor chip that the company is calling the “Tensor G2" chip. The Google Tensor chips made a debut last year with the Google Pixel 6 series, and the first generation of the chipsets have had a rather positive response. With the Tensor G2, Google is said to improve things further.

Google has also updated its websites with new details around the upcoming hardware. On the updated Magazine page for Pixel 7, Google now has references to the Tensor G2 chipset. Just like the Pixel 6 series, the Tensor G2 chip is expected to come with the Pixel 7a or a Pixel foldable, if the company launches the latter within the next year. On the page, Google says that the Tensor G2 will “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

Google’s Pixel 7 series has been a part of the rumour mill. While there is not much known on the internals of the smartphone, we have seen renders, prototype units, and even leaked unboxing videos for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in previous reports. Recently, we saw a leaked unboxing video of the Pixel 7 Pro, but were not able to verify the authenticity of the clip.

The Pixel 7 launch has been announced exactly a month after Apple iPhone 14 launch, which is scheduled to take place tonight. Last year as well, Google had launched the Pixel 6 series in October, about a month after Apple’s iPhone 13 launch.

