Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event: Pixel 7 Starts At Rs 59,999; Pixel 7 Pro Priced At Rs 84,999

By: Debashis Sarkar
Edited By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 20:37 IST
New Delhi, India
The much talked about Fall Detection feature in the Apple Watch will also come to Google Pixel Watch next year.
Google Pixel 7 starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB version while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+128GB version.
Google had earlier acquired Fitbit and has now launched the Google Pixel Watch- the first smartwatch with Fitbit.
Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $899.
The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google's Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.
With the new Photo Blue feature on the Google Photos app for the Pixel 7 phones, even photos clicked on other devices can be edited to look like that its clicked on a Pixel 7 device.
In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.
Google has a new accessibility feature called guided frame that helps disabled users to click selfies easily with voice commands.
Google is using machine learning along with AI to offer better call quality with the new Clear Calling feature.
Google Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.
Google has introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will offer its free VPN service with its smartphones for added privacy.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has been launched during the “Made by Google” event on October 6, 2022. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is also launched in India simultaneously. Google Pixel 7 starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB version while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+128GB version. Google also launched its Pixel Watch during the “Made by Google” event.
The Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Further, the Pixel 7 also comes with Google’s Titan security chip.
The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.
