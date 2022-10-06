Home / News / Tech / Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event: Pixel 7 Starts At Rs 59,999; Pixel 7 Pro Priced At Rs 84,999
Live now

Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch Launch Event: Pixel 7 Starts At Rs 59,999; Pixel 7 Pro Priced At Rs 84,999

Google Pixel 7 Pro And Pixel Watch Launch Live Update: Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is all set to launch during the “Made by Google” event on October 7, 2022. Stay tuned to this live blog of the Made by Google event for all live updates from the Google Pixel 7 launch event.

By: Debashis Sarkar

Edited By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 06, 2022, 20:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2022 20:28 IST

Google Pixel Watch prices announced

Google Pixel Watch pricing in the US:

Oct 06, 2022 20:26 IST

Google Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection Feature in 2023

The much talked about Fall Detection feature in the Apple Watch will also come to Google Pixel Watch next year.

Oct 06, 2022 20:25 IST

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Will Be Available in India Starting October 13

The much talked about Fall Detection feature in the Apple Watch will also come to Google Pixel Watch next year.

Oct 06, 2022 20:24 IST

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro India Prices Announced

Google Pixel 7 starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB version while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+128GB version.

Oct 06, 2022 20:22 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Pixel Watch Powered By Fitbit Is Here

Google had earlier acquired Fitbit and has now launched the Google Pixel Watch- the first smartwatch with Fitbit.

Oct 06, 2022 20:19 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Google Pixel 7 Starts at $599

Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $899.

Oct 06, 2022 20:12 IST

Google Pixel 7 Pro display features and chipset

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 6.7-inch LTPO dispay with a QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro will also come with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

Oct 06, 2022 20:11 IST

Google Photos app to come with Photo Blur feature on the Pixel 7 phones

With the new Photo Blue feature on the Google Photos app for the Pixel 7 phones, even photos clicked on other devices can be edited to look like that its clicked on a Pixel 7 device.

Oct 06, 2022 20:05 IST

Google Pixel 7 Pro camera features

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, which is said to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 Pro will also have the same 11-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oct 06, 2022 20:04 IST

Google Pixel 7 phones come with guided frames

Google has a new accessibility feature called guided frame that helps disabled users to click selfies easily with voice commands.

Oct 06, 2022 19:59 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Google To Offer Clear Calling Feature For Better Call Quality

Google is using machine learning along with AI to offer better call quality with the new Clear Calling feature.

Oct 06, 2022 19:57 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Google Pixel 7 camera features

Google Pixel 7 will come with a dual rear camera setup that is said to house a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, the Pixel 7 may come with an 11-megapixe selfie snapper.

Oct 06, 2022 19:53 IST

Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Oct 06, 2022 19:51 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Google Pixel Watch Launched

Oct 06, 2022 19:49 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro To Come With VPN Service For Fee

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will offer its free VPN service with its smartphones for added privacy.

Oct 06, 2022 19:48 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: Google Launches Pixel tablet

Oct 06, 2022 19:47 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: What Google Will Launch Today

Oct 06, 2022 19:46 IST

Google Pixel 7 Launch Live Updates: WATCH Video- Made by Google October 6, 2022 event

