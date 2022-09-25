Google Pixel 7 Series Prices Leaked: Here’s What You Might Have To Pay For The Phones

Google Pixel 7 series is launching in a couple of weeks, and that is likely to include India this year, as confirmed by the company. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro were teased at the Google I/O 2022 keynote earlier this year and now we’re about to see the devices in person very soon, with the launch event lined up for October 6 not too far away.

But ahead of the launch, the Pixel 7 series prices have leaked this week, and it seems Google wants to take the aggressive route to make its new Pixel flagships a success in the market. The leaked details suggest the Pixel 7 will cost around $599 (Rs 48,000 approx), while the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be priced around $899 (Rs 72,000 approx).

But should buyers in India expect the new Pixel 7 series to launch at these prices? We are afraid that is not going to be possible. Another leak says the Pixel 7 series prices will start from Rs 52,000 that too after discounts. So, expect a starting price of around Rs 55,000 for the vanilla Pixel 7 and a much higher Rs 75,000 for the Pixel 7 Pro variant. But why this big a difference in prices?

As we have seen with the Pixel 6a and even the iPhone 14 series, the Indian prices of these phones include the additional taxes and duty costs, which is why you get the Pixel 6a in India for Rs 43,999 on a non-sale day. While the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 1,29,900 that is almost Rs 40,000 more than what this model will cost you in the US.

Either way, it is good to see that Google is bringing the Pixel 7 series to the Indian market this year, its first Pixel flagship in the country after the Pixel 3 and the 3 XL.

The new Pixel 7 has the second-gen Tensor chip from Google, and should come with Android 13 out of the box. The cameras will be of importance to everyone, and we are eager to see if the new Pixels are a match for this year’s iPhone flagships. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for all the updates on the Pixel 7 series launching in India, which should happen in the coming weeks.

