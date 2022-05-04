Google Pixel Fold May Come In Q4 2022 With This Similarity To Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Google’s Pixel Fold is a foldable device that has been in the news since the past several months. The smartphone has once again joined the rumour mill, and this time, the smartphone is being said to be similar to the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device.

According to display analyst Ross Young, who had earlier hinted that the Pixel Fold project may have been killed, the Google foldable will have a similar sized foldable display as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. He, however, said that the outer or cover display may be smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as the Pixel Fold is said to come with a 5.8-inch cover display, as against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 6.19-inch display. Young also said that the cover display on the Pixel Fold may come with a wider aspect ratio, similar to what we have seen on Oppo’s Find N foldable device.

Young also said that the Pixel Fold could in Q4 2022 and the launch could be soon after Google rolls out Android 13 on the first batch of smartphones. Google has already introduced Android 12L that brings a few changes for tablets and foldable smartphones.

Earlier, the prices for the Google Pixel Fold have been leaked, hinting at a pricetag of around $1,400 (roughly Rs 1,07,000), which is much less than competing devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series that starts at a price of $1,800 (roughly Rs 1,37,700).

