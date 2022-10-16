Google Pixel Foldable Display Features Leaked Before 2023 Launch

Google Pixel will be moving into the foldable territory next year and the details of this device have slowly started to trickle into the public. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Pixel Fold will have dual displays, which will be manufactured by Samsung, which is hardly surprising seeing the South Korean giant’s foothold in the segment.

Some more details about the display on the Pixel Fold have emerged, which suggests the inner display on the Pixel Fold will support a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The report also points out that the inner display on the Pixel Fold will offer 1200 nits of peak brightness, with an average of 800 nits most times. The diagonal measure of the display is said to be 7.58-inches with support for 1840×2208 pixels resolution.

Going by the recent trends in the foldable arena, these feature would ideally have to be the standard for the Pixel Fold to offer, especially if it is coming out in 2023. Google already has an Android tablet lined up for year, and having a foldable seems like an inevitable prospect for the company.

Samsung has the clear lead in this segment, with its fourth-gen Fold and Flip devices out in the market. Apple is still working its way through the foldable space, while Microsoft has gone in a varied direction with the Surface Duo. All this leaves Google with the best time to explore the foldable arena, and take a lead over other brands in this regard.

Interestingly, the Pixel Fold could actually be a second-gen device from Google, as the company had to halt its launch plans in 2021. While the display features don’t sound very tempting, but the cameras are once again expected to carry the torch for this Pixel device. It is reportedly going to have a triple-rear camera setup which carries a primary sensor, an ultrawide sensor and a telephoto sensor.

Unlike Samsung and Apple, we expect Google to have a better reading on the price front for its Pixel foldable.

