Google Pixel Smartphones Can Be Repaired By You: What It Means

Google Pixel smartphone users can now solve their biggest problem themselves. Google is the latest smartphone brand to offer self-repair option for its users, especially those who use the Google Pixel smartphones. So, if you have any Pixel phone, starting from the older Pixel 2, going up to the latest Pixel 6 Pro, the company is giving you the chance to ship the damaged parts and repair it yourself.

Google says that you can get smartphone parts like battery, camera and screen replacement shipped to your postal address. The program has begin in countries like the US, UK, Canada, Australia and some EU countries where you can buy the Pixel smartphones. Google is giving you the option to take the spare parts, or bundle it with a repair kit that includes the screwdriver, nuts and spudgers, among others.

And it seems Google is just starting with its self-repair program. The company is going to expand the availability of the repair kits through other partners, and offer them the required training and tools to fix the Pixel smartphones. It would be intriguing to see if Google brings this service to countries like India, where the company sold the first set of Pixel smartphones, as well as the Pixel 4a for consumers.

Google hasn’t exactly given us the cost details of getting the Pixel smartphone parts shipped. So, we can’t say if you are better off buying a new smartphone altogether.

The move from Google comes a few days after Samsung announced a similar initiative for its users. The South Korean giant has partnered with iFixit to offer parts like battery, display, and other components to the owners, shipping them, and taking the damaged parts in return.

Both Google and Samsung seem to have lined up this program as a measure to control the amount of e-waste getting collected in each household.

The companies have also started removing charging adapters and cables from their product packaging, something that Apple started as a trend in the market last year.

